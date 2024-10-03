Karl Anthony-Towns Reveals First Hilarious Act With Knicks
KAT met the Cat on Thursday as Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson took to the hardwood as New York Knicks teammates for the first time.
Towns is allowed to don his new uniform after the Knicks and his former employers in Minnesota officially confirmed the trade first reported by Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic last week. Thus ends a relatively awkward week for the Knicks' holdovers, who were unable to properly comments on Towns' impending arrival until the higher-ups made it official.
For his first order of metropolitan business, Towns introduced himself to Brunson, the Villanova alum and newly-minted Knicks captain, as he was playfully concerned with the point guard's response when queried about the former Minnesotan's arrival.
"First thing I did was walk up to Jalen," Towns said, per Chris Herring of ESPN. "(I said) “Hi, my name is Karl,' because I know that was a struggle for him.”
Towns was cheekily referencing Brunson's apparent amnesia displayed on Monday during the Knicks' media day activities in Tarrytown: questioned about the then-impending deal, Brunson coyly replied "Who is Karl? Don't know who that is." Teammate Josh Hart followed Brunson's lead, remarking "We got KAT? Oh, wow! That's great!"
The Knicks certainly hope that teammates and opponents alike will notice Towns, who comes to New York after averaging 21.8 points and 8.3 rebounds in a brilliant return from an injury-riddled 2022-23 season. Towns' efforts helped the Timberwolves return to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in two decades and he's now tasked with ending a similar streak in Manhattan.
Viewers will no doubt pay extra attention to the Knicks' preseason slate this time around, as they wait with joyful hope about his first endeavors alongside Brunson, Hart, and company. The exhibitions get underway on Sunday evening when the Knicks face the Charlotte Hornets on the road (5 p.m. ET, MSG).
