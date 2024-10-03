Knicks Legend Returns to Coaching
As the New York Knicks make their interior future clear, it's past in the paint is returning to the sidelines.
Patrick Ewing, one of Karl-Anthony Towns' most lauded predecessors in the New York post, is set to return to coaching, as Team USA Basketball announced that he will serve as an assistant to the program's qualifying effort for the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup tournament. Team USA faces matchups against Puerto Rico and the Bahamas on Nov. 22 and 25 respectively at Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington D.C.
Ewing will serve under former Houston Rockets boss Stephen Silas and work alongside fellow assistant Keith Smart, who previously worked on the Knicks' staff in 2018-19.
Working the AmeriCup qualifying effort will be Ewing's first foray into coaching since his six-year stint (2017-23) leading his alma mater Georgetown. He amassed a 75-109 mark at the helm of the Hoyas but he did guide the program to an upset victory in the 2021 Big East Men's Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Ewing has also held assistant roles on the NBA level in Washington, Houston, Orlando, ahd Charlotte.
Ewing, of course, is best-known for his sterling NBA career primarily spent with the Knicks. His time with Team USA is equally notable, as he was a member of the gold medal-winning Olympic efforts in 1984 (Los Angeles) and 1992 (Barcelona). His participation with the latter earned him a second invite to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, as the squad known as the "Dream Team" was inducted as a whole in 2010, two years after his individual career was recognized.
Team USA is looking to return to its usual post atop the AmeriCup leaderboard after placing third in the last edition in 2022. This year's tournament will be held in Nicaragua as the Americans seek their record-extending eighth championship.
