Liberty Star Comes Off Bench to Make History
BROOKLYN-With so much talent packed into one lineup, the New York Liberty have almost turned the historic into the routine at Barclays Center.
New York, however, proved that it still had a few surprises left for the WNBA faithful during the opening stage of the league's 2024 postseason on Sunday: behind a career-best 21 points for rookie Leonie Fiebich, the Liberty took an 83-69 decision from the Atlanta Dream for the first of the eight wins necessary to secure a WNBA title.
Fiebich appeared in the starting five due to an extraordinary circumstance, as she stepped in for accomplished WNBA veteran Courtney Vandersloot despite New York's clean bill of health. Vandersloot thus came off the bench in a WNBA game for the first time since 2017, when she was stationed with the Chicago Sky.
A win and a teammate's high-profile breakout certainly might've helped soothe any mental aches, but Vandersloot was in good spirits in the aftermath, fully at peace with head coach Sandy Brondello's decision.
"This is just a playoff adjustment. We're moving forward. We're trying to win games, and this is what they felt was best," Vandersloot said. "For me, my mentality didn't change. It was the same. I just wanted to be able to be a spark off the bench. It's definitely new to me in terms of, yeah, it's going to take me a second to adjust to this because it is different, I just don't have that experience, which is fine. It's going to take some time."
"But I was really happy for Leo. I think it was a really great adjustment for us.And, you know, she was incredible tonight."
Despite the adjustment, Vandersloot managed to make WNBA history on Sunday: with a fourth quarter assist to Breanna Stewart, Vandersloot earned 365 in a plaoff career that featured a title with Chicago in 2021. That set a new WNBA postseason record over Sue Bird, who was among the 12,115 in attendance at Barclays Center on Sunday.
Vandersloot had three assists over 16 minutes on Sunday, pairing them with four points, three rebounds, and two steals. She was unaware of the history as it happened though Stewart was honored that two of her 20 points served as a "really cool" landmark.
"I think that Sloot handled it like a vet and like a leader," lauded Stewart. "There was no kind of hiccup or adjustment. She wants what's best for this team and knows that, whenever it's her time to be on the court, she's going to contribute."
The quest to earn a return trip to the WNBA Finals has been a bit of a rollercoaster for Vandersloot, who missed nearly a month of action after the passing of her mother Jan. Though her seasonal averages don't resemble her career outputs, Vandersloot found at least something of a statistical groove after the All-Star/Olympic break, posting three games in double-figures and ranking eighth in defensive rating among women with at least 15 minutes a game.
Brondello is often one to hold players to only their on-floor duties and roles, frequently blurring the lines between starter and reserve on account of measuring players' professionalism. To that end, Vandersloot didn't need to offer much advice to Fiebich, who previous stepped into the starting five during the aforementioned bereavement leave.
With Vandersloot, the expectations didn't change despite a delayed entrance on Sunday.
"I think it was just having a discussion," Brondello said of the conversation about the switch. "I'm always very respectful. I trust Sloot. It wasn't anything about that. It was going to help us with our best lineups at all times,especially with (Betnijah Laney-Hamilton's) minutes in and out that she needs. So, she handled it."
"She wants to win. That shows a lot about her mentality. Whatever is best for the team is best for her. I thought she came in and gave us really good energy there and that's what we're going to need. She can kind of run that second unit."
The Liberty's spell options feature tantalizing talents that could very well start elsewhere, but have bought into the team's aura of necessary sacrifices by serving as role stars: Fiebich and Kennedy Burke each carry MVP hauls from international play while Kayla Thornton used tenacious defense to generate a starting role in Dallas.
Now, that group includes a previous WNBA champion and one of the finest facilitators in the history of pro basketball.
"(I'm tasked with) being another playmaker off the bench," Vandersloot said. "When we start with the three guards, all of our playmakers are there and then when we get into our rotations, it kind of gets chunky. (Brondello) wanted me to be able to, have another playmaker off the bench and give Bee a blow early and, be able to run that second unit."
"I play good minutes with Nyara (Sabally). So it's just a different look for us. I think that we're going to continue to grow on it but it looked pretty good for the first time."
Vandersloot and the Liberty will have a chance to earn a semifinal berth on Tuesday night, as Game 2 of the best-of-three series will be back at Barclays Center (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).
