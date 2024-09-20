Report: Knicks Get Positive Update on Julius Randle
Julius Randle is said to be shouldering a larger load with the New York Knicks this season and it appears he'll be healthy enough to bear it.
ESPN NBA insider Chris Herring had a positive update for Randle on a list of injury notes from the Worldwide leader, remarking that he should be at or near game day quality when the Knicks' season tips off next month. Randle has not taken to Madison Square Garden hardwood since late January, when his season ended prematurely due to a shoulder injury.
"Randle said his recovery is going well, and he's expected to be ready to play by or near the start of the season," Herring reported. "Randle's return will be a welcome addition to a Knicks team that went 11-1 and outscored opponents by 202 points in the 12 games he, Jalen Brunson, and OG Anunoby played in."
This is set to be fateful season for Randle, who remains stationed on the Knicks' roster despite the lack of a long-term contract. His injured state may have something to do with that, as each of the Knicks' last two playoff runs have been marred by Randle injuries: he obviously missed last year's run entirely while he also played the 2023 edition while nursing ankle woes endured at the end of the regular season.
Even so, there's no denying Randle's positive impact, even as the Knicks managed to succeed without him. Before fate played its hand, Randle overcame a slow start well enough to secure his third All-Star Game invite, averaging 24 points and 9.2 rebounds before undergoing the season-ending procedure. The Kentucky alum is set to enter his sixth season with the Knicks after arriving as a free agent in 2019.
Time will tell if Randle is able to go by the time the Knicks travel to Boston for their opener on Oct. 22, but it doesn't sound like fans will have to be patient for long.
