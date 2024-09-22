Leonie Fiebich's Dreamy Debut Tips Off Liberty Playoffs
BROOKLYN-It was anything but beginner's luck for Leonie Fiebich and the New York Liberty.
Fiebich made her WNBA playoff debut in style at Barclays Center on Sunday afternoon, as the German-born multi-threat gained promotion into the starting lineup and led the team in scoring en route to an 83-69 victory over the Atlanta Dream in the opening game of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs.
The top-seeded Liberty lead the best-of-three opening series 1-0 and can move onto the second round with a win in Game 2 on Tuesday night (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).
Fiebich, well-versed in high-profile basketball antics in both European and Olympic play, led the Liberty scoring with 21 points, setting a franchise record for a player making her WNBA postseason debut. Desite the Liberty's empty injury report, Fiebich stepped into the New York five for Courtney Vandersloot and wound up making all but one of her eight tries from the field.
Perhaps still seething from a relatively listless showing against Atlanta in Thursday's regular season finale (one where the Liberty had nothing to play for), the Liberty made it immediately clear that things were going to be different, hitting 8-of-11 tries from the field and getting to the foul line on eight perfect occasions. Sabrina Ionescu had a dozen in the opener alone, scoring the first five on a floater and a three-pointer.
From there, the Liberty never let the lead drop under 11, as four different New Yorkers enjoyed double-figure outings: Ionescu wound up with 17 on the afternoon while Breanna Stewart put up a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton rounded things out with 10.
Despite working with the second unit, Vandersloot made history with the 365th assist of her WNBA postseason career, passing Sue Bird for the most all-time. Vandersloot also scored four points, grouping them with two three rebounds and two steals over 16-plus minutes.
Eighth-seeded Atlanta saw Ryhne Howard, the owner of the WNBA record for most points scored in a postseason debut (set last season), lead the way with 14 points and six rebounds while Liberty legends Tina Charles scored 12 in another return to New York.
