Liberty's Leonie Fiebich Makes Historic Playoff Debut
BROOKLYN -- So impressive was Leonie Fiebich's New York Liberty playoff debut that the German-born two-way threat was literally rendered speechless - only because there is no equivalent of "on fire" in her Bavarian homeland of Landsberg.
"I don't think we have that," Fiebich said with a smile after the opening game of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs on Sunday. "We just say that in English."
Fiebich has simply let her play do the talking: a fantastic freshman feature on the WNBA circuit enjoyed its most public breakout yet, as she was granted starting duties for the Liberty's first-round tilt against the Atlanta Dream. The 24-year-old scored a game-best 21 points on 7-of-8 from the field en route to an 83-69 victory that gives the top-seeded Liberty the early edge in the best-of-three set.
While Fiebich has made medically-induced appearances in the starting five throughout the season (15, to be precise), it was perhaps shocking to see the Liberty adjust a normally ironclad starting five featuring tenured bearers of seafoam Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton flanked by historic 2023 arrivals Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart, and Courtney Vandersloot.
Head coach Sandy Brondello made the decision to swap Fiebich for Vandersloot, partly attributing the switch to Laney-Hamilton's necessity for "short breaks" after enduring some nagging injuries throughout the season.
"We just felt like, with Bee having to have those short breaks, it allowed us to have the best lineup on at all times," Brondello said of the switch, strongly implying that Fiebich's insertion was the new status quo. "We then always have two handlers (on the floor),so when Slooty could come in, then Bee can come back and get Sabrina and have two playmakers."
"I think Leo had a great game. We've raved about her contributions all season long, and it's a no-brainer, but she always stays ready. Regardless of (being a) starter or a coming off the bench, she's always locked in."
The gambit paid off and then some: Fiebich's scoring tally broke a 24-year-old Liberty playoff record, as it was the most a seafoam woman scored in her playoff debut, passing the 20 Tari Phillips earned in 2000's opener vs. Washington.
She's also just the 23rd player to score at least 20 in her WNBA playoff debut and just the sixth to hit at least four three-pointers in her maiden postseason voyage. At 4-of-4, she also now has the most three-point attempts in a perfect playoff debut.
"I kind of tried to live in the moment," Fiebich said. "I was just happy that we moved the ball and my teammates found me just shooting the ball. (Atlanta is) leaving me open a little bit to have to guard everybody else on my team, right? We have great players, so I can take advantage of that and obviously it helps if you see your first ones go in."
Fiebich's supposed rookie status carries plenty of asterisks: the 2024 season has hosted her first minutes on the WNBA level, as she previously made a name for herself on the international circuits in Australia, Spain, and her native Germany.
In Australia, Fiebich won a variety of MVP awards on the NBL1 level while repping the Perth Senators. Alongside fellow New Yorker Nyara Sabally, Fiebich also helped guide the German women's national team to its first Olympic appearance, where it reached the knockout round before falling to host nation France.
"She has a lot of great confidence but I think that comes from playing international basketball, being on bigger and larger scenes," Atlanta star and ex-New Yorker Tina Charles said. "She's very poised, (goes) straight into her shot. They were looking for her and once you see the ball go in, you just get great confidence and I think this team, the Liberty, has given her great confidence in her role regardless if she's starting or coming off the bench. That's what you want in a player at this time of the year."
Ironically, Fiebich (a 2020 draftee for Los Angeles) was also acquired in 2023, albeit in a quiet multi-team trade headlined by Michaela Onyenwere's move to Phoenix. Her rookie season ensured that she'd make a name for herself amidst the assembly of All-Stars: when Fiebich was on the floor during the regular season, New York was a plus-279 on the scoreboard. That's the second-best among any rookie in WNBA history (behind only Elena Delle Donne in 2013) and tops among women who appeared in all 40 games this year.
Needless to say, there was no doubt from any party that Fiebich would embrace the monumental, if not unusual, moment. From the get-go, Fiebich set the tone for a formidable Liberty win with eight in the first period (uniting with Ionescu to score 20 of the first 29) and her length on defense stifled Atlanta's attempt to erase an early deficit.
"I didn't say anything to Leo because I didn't think she needed it," Stewart said. "Even though this was her first playoff game, the way that she's kind of built her confidence from the start of the season until now, she's a player that we need and we rely upon. When she was starting and then when she wasn't starting, she was still playing and acting like a starter ... Whenever she's on the court,I definitely just really enjoy playing with her."
"Leo has stepped in and been huge for us with injuries and everything," Vandersloot said. "The starting lineup wasn't new to her, and I think that you saw that right away. She's comfortable out there. She fits perfectly with that group ... I keep joking with her, the basket must look this big to her. I mean, she's just throwing a pebble into an ocean. But, you know, that's exactly what we need from her and we need her confidence to stay high and let it fly."
Fiebich and the Liberty will have a chance to punch their ticket to the second round on Tuesday night at Barclays Center (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).
