Liberty Star Named Olympic All-Star
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart was more or less deined a WNBA All-Star berth. FIBA, however, had her back at the end of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Stewart was named to FIBA's Olympic All-Star Five for here efforts in the United States national team's eighth consecutive run to gold. The quest ended with a 67-66 win over host nation France at Bercy Arena on Sunday, which yielded the third gold for Stewart who also earned hardware in 2016 and 2021.
The Liberty star was one of the most consistent and reliable power sources for Team USA, which stretched its Olympic winning streak with 61 games with a perfect Paris slate. She was the ninth-leading scorer among all Paris participants (16.3 a game) and also averaged 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
Though Stewart was mostly held in check during the gold medal game (8 points, 3 rebounds), she came through with some clutch defense as time trickled away. Her single free throw with 3:45 remaining gave the Americans a slim but permanent lead and her defense on French star Gabby Williams forced the latter into a two when facing a three-point deficit in the final seconds.
Stewart was joined on the All-Star Five by Williams and her American teammate and fellow WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas). Wilson also won the tournament's all-around MVP award, succeeding Stewart from the Tokyo Games three years prior. Emma Meesseman (Belgium) and Alanna Smith (Australia) rounded out the five after their efforts in the bronze medal game, which saw the latter's Opals prevail in an 82-75 final.
Australia, led by Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello, also carried Jade Melbourne (Washington), the Olympics' Rising Star named by FIBA. Williams took the Best Defensive Player honor while Nigeria's Rena Wakama won Best Coach after her group became the first African team to partake in an Olympic quarterfinal round.
Stewart and the Liberty will reconvene on Thursday when they resume their own championship quest against the Los Angeles Sparks (9 p.m. ET, ESPN).
