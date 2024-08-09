Jalen Brunson's Hilarious Goal for Knicks This Season
The role of New York Knicks captain bestows some vital responsibilities unto Jalen Brunson's shoulders ... some, however, may already just be a little too hot to handle.
Officially introduced as the Knicks' 36th captain at an event at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Brunson's is now the undisputed leader of a power-packed Knicks group. Brunson is quite familiar with his new acolytes: his first season with a C is his third in Manhattan and he's already familiar with key contributors like Donte DiVincenzo and newcomer Mikal Bridges thanks to their shared endeavors as Villanova Wildcats.
The fourth member of the Main Line quartet, however, was cited as a metropolitan fixer-upper.
"All I'm really worried about is making sure I can keep Josh (Hart) tame," Brunson, hardly able to contain his laughter, said during a Q&A session with MSG Network's Alan Hahn. "That's all I'm really worried about. Everyone else is perfect .. but that man is special."
Unable to cut an active vacation short to take in the Brunson ceremony, Hart got wind of Brunson's comments through a video posted by Knicks podcaster Alex Benesowitz. If Hart's response on X is any indication, Brunson has his work cut out for him.
"Never," Hart said of the prospect of being "tamed." "I’ll be as crazy as ever this year."
While Hart has gained a bit of a class clown reputation since joining the Knicks at the 2023 trade deadline, he has proven to be untamable in the finest way possible: last season was particularly exciting as Hart was one of the biggest depth stars in a year that saw several major names wiped out by injuries, dominating the statsheet with triple-doubles and complete games once Julius Randle was lost for the season with a shoulder injury in January.
If Brunson is taking applications for the role of his metropolitan lieutenant, it stands to reason that Hart would have an edge.
The two frequently engage in humorous exchanges on social media and have also gained fame in the podcasting realm thanks to the "Roommates Show," a web series hosted alongside mutual friend Matt Hillman that discusses all things Knicks basketball and has welcomed special guests from both on and off the hardwood.
