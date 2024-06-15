Liberty at Aces Preview: WNBA Finals Rematch in Sin City
The New York Liberty have mustered a seven-game winning streak and a second consecutive berth in the Commissioner's Cup title game. The real earry-season jackpot, however, could reside in Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon.
New York tips off the first of three WNBA Finals rematches this weekend as it'll face the Las Vegas Aces for the first time since dropping the fourth and final game of a tightly-contested battle of basketball stars last fall.
The Liberty enter Saturday's opener with wins in each of their last seven games. They're also armed with five days of rest, having last taken the floor in Sunday's narrow win over the Washington Mystics. Behind 29 points from Jonquel Jones, the Liberty held off a challenge from then-winless Washington and finished its Commissioner's Cup slate on a perfect note.
Currently dealing with a lack of Chelsea Gray in its lineup, Las Vegas' quest for a third consecutive WNBA title has gotten off to a rollercoaster start, one that featured a three-game losing streak before they earned a comeback victory in Phoenix on Thursday night. The Liberty's visit marks the start of an intriguing three-game homestand for the Aces, who also welcome in Seattle and Connecticut.
This will be the first of three meetings between the Aces and Liberty this year. New York won three of the five regular season meetings if one counts the Commissioner's Cup final in Sin City last August before A'ja Wilson's MVP effort secured the postseason crown in October.
What: New York Liberty (11-2) @ Las Vegas Aces (6-5)
Where: Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, NV
When/Watch: Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, ABC
Who's Favored: LVA -2
Keep An Eye On: Breanna Stewart
Much was made over the fact that Stewart, the newly-reminted WNBA MVP, wasn't the one who took the final shot of the Liberty's final effort last season. Stewart has addressed some regrets over the shot since and has since inched toward retaining her title in style. Last week saw her earn Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors amidst the Commissioner's Cup slate, as she averaged 21.3 points and 9.5 rebounds over the speedy slate. Ultimately, however, Vegas lies as the ultimate test, so it'll be interesting to see what Stewart has packed into the reserves.
Ace to Watch: A'ja Wilson
We're certainly not breaking any ground by informing the world of Wilson's wonders, but the Liberty were dealt a brutal reminder of her capabilities last fall, when she guided a shorthanded Aces group to the title in Brooklyn. With Gray out and Jackie Young somewhat ailing, Wilson has once again committed to the bit, averaging a 28.6-point, 11.7-rebound double-double over her first 11 showings. No matter how far Vegas bends, doubting the prowess of Wilson remains one of the most foolish bets on the WNBA landscape.
They Said It
"The chemistry we built last year and the experiences we had last year help us now. We settle down, our defense goes to another level, I think our connections even go to another level, regardless of what happens in those other quarters ... that's an ability that really good teams have."-head coach Sandy Brondello on the Liberty's fourth quarter prowess
Prediction
The Vegas demon won't be properly exorcised until the Liberty get that (postseason) championship feeling, but a chance for further early momentum lingers on Saturday afternoon. If there's one thing the Liberty have done in the early going, it's taking advantage of any and all opportunities. While it means only one tally in the win/loss column, the Liberty know something quite valuable lies in Saturday's game, especially as the sleeping giantess that is Las Vegas tries to inch back toward full strength.
Liberty 101, Aces 97
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!