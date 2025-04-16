Liberty Star Breanna Stewart Named to Time 100
Time determined that New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart truly was unrivaled.
Stewart and WNBA Finals foe Napheesa Collier were entrants on the Time100 list, as the new magazine compiled the 100 most influential people in the world. The duo put championship differences aside to create Unrivaled, the domestic three-on-three league wrapped up its debut campaign last month.
From its debut, Unrivaled offered its participants, which included Stewart's fellow Liberty champions Sabrina Ionescu, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, and Courtney Vandersloot, an ownership stake in the new league, which featured several high-profile investors such as Geno Auriemma, Stephen Curry, Alex Morgan, JuJu Watkins, and former New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony.
Morgan, the former captain of the United States women's national soccer team, penned the accompanying essay on Stewart and Collier's inclusion, citing the fearlessness that led to maiden voyage's success.
"The dynamic duo stuck their necks out there to give players a chance to make money in the U.S. in the offseason, and not have to move their families across the world," Morgan wrote in part. "Unrivaled makes female athletes think about everything differently. It’s not always just take the salary and sign on the dotted line and be happy. Sometimes you can just do it yourself better."
"That’s what Phee and Stewie did here. The launch of Unrivaled will go down in history as a pivotal moment for continuing the tidal wave of momentum in women’s sports."
Stewart and Collier are joined on the list by several of their athletic contemporaries such as Simone Biles, Jalen Hurts, and Serena Williams. Inclusion on the list is yet another honor for the University of Connecticut-based duo, which also collaborated on another gold medal run for Team USA at last summer's Olympics Games in Paris. Stewart and the Liberty will do battle with Collier's Lynx four times this season on their respective paths back to the Finals.
