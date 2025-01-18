Liberty Stars Fall to Napheesa Collier in Unrivaled Opener
On the wrong end of the New York Liberty's first WNBA Finals win, Napheesa Collier took her revenge against two of the big stars on Friday night.
Debuting the new Unrivaled league alongside seafoam star Breanna Stewart, Collier helped guide her team, Lunar Owls BC, to an 84-80 comeback victory over Mist BC in the 3-on-3 excursion's series premiere in Miami. Mist BC features both Stewart and her Liberty teammate Courtney Vandersloot.
Collier posted a 27-point, 10-rebound double-double in the win, while Skylar Diggins-Smith sank the game-winner in an untimed fourth quarter. Stewart is her league's early all-time leading rebounder, as she pulled in 13 in defeat.
On a night first, Stewart appropriately got things started by sinking the first points in Unrivaled history. She and Collier founded the league in 2023 and have given way to numerous innovations both on and off the floor: numerous high-profile investors, such as United States women's soccer star Alex Morgan and NBA legend Steve Nash, took in Friday's game and every participant in the debut season will own an equity stake in the league.
With tip-off staged on Friday, the in-game adjustments were on prominent display: trips to the foul line were shortened to one try each (each given numbered designations of one, two, or three depending on the scenario) and the fourth quarter turned off the clock and had both teams play to a target score of 84, eleven points ahead of Mist's leading tally after three.
Mist returns to action when it takes on Laces BC on Monday night (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT).
