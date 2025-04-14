Pistons Cracking Down on Knicks Fans During Playoff Series
The NBA playoff series between the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons hasn't begun yet but one side already appears to be playing defense.
Admission-seekers that venture to Ticketmaster and attempt to purchase passes for the Detroit-based games of the best-of-seven set are greeted with a warning that their order will be canceled if they're buying outside a certain geographical area. The restriction will be enforced and judged by the customer's billing address.
"To better serve local fans looking to attend the playoff games at Little Caesars Arena, the Detroit Pistons are restricting tickets sales to customers located in Michigan and in certain parts of Ohio, Indiana, and Ontario, Canada, as determined by the Pistons and subject to change," the notice reads in part. "Orders by customers with a billing address outside the restricted sales area will be canceled without notice, and those customers will receive a refund."
Little Caesars Arena is set to host the third, fourth, and (if necessary) sixth games of the series, which tips off on Saturday evening at Madison Square Garden. The Pistons are making their first NBA playoff appearance since 2019.
A Pistons spokesperson denied that the geographical crackdown was staged with Knicks fans in mind in a report from Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, reasoning that it was meant to combat fraud and overbuying from ticket brokers.
“This approach is not about keeping any particular group out,” the spokesperson said in Bondy's report. “It’s about protecting our fans and maintaining the integrity of our ticketing process.”
Knicks fans have developed a reputation for showing up on the road and that view has become more undeniable with the way they've invaded opposing arenas. Pro-Knicks chants can be audibly heard on game broadcasts, such as calls for Jalen Brunson to win MVP.
Metropolitan supporters put forth one of their finest efforts to date during last year's opening round against the Philadelphia 76ers, effectively turning Wells Fargo Center into a de facto vacation home for their beloved Knicks. New York won that series 4-2, with two of the wins coming in The City of Brotherly Love.
