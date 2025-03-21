Liberty Re-Sign Marine Johannes
The New York Liberty had two words regarding their MJ on Friday: she's back.
The defending WNBA champion Liberty announced the re-signing of reserve backcourt threat Marine Johannes after her year abroad. Johannes, 30, will return for her fourth WNBA season, all of which have spent in New York.
"It is a special opportunity to add Marine - who believed in our vision since 2019 - to a team once again competing for a title," Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb said in a team statement. "Marine's floor spacing and dynamic ability to create scoring opportunities for herself and others will add another dimension to our offense in 2025.”
Johannes, 30, has gained a reputation as a metropolitan fan favorite for her outside shooting abilities and impressive on-floor improvisation. She originally joined the Liberty in 2019 and last took the floor in Brooklyn in 2023, which saw her place fourth in the Sixth Woman of the Year vote. She has averaged 8.0 points and 2.4 assists in her Liberty career.
Johannes took last WNBA season off to focus on work overseas, including representing her home nation of France in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
In six showings during the tournament, Johannes averaged 11.7 points and 2.2 assists for Les Bleus, who placed second behind a United States group partly headlined by Liberty stars Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart. It was Johannes' second Olympic medal after she captured a bronze at the 2020 Games in Tokyo.
In addition to her national team work, Johannes recently repped Turkish club Çukurova Basketbol Kulübü alongside fellow French Olympics stars Marine Fauthoux (whose draft rights are owned by the Liberty) and Ilana Rupert.
Fresh off their first postseason championship, the Liberty have restocked in March, as Johannes joins fellow backcourt standout Natasha Cloud on the metropolitan ledgers. New York officially opens its title defense on May 17 against the Las Vegas Aces at Barclays Center.
