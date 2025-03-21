Josh Hart Calls Out Knicks' Lack of Mental Toughness
The latest New York Knicks loss really stung.
A speedy road trip produced only pain for the Knicks, who dropped a 115-98 decision to the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night. That defeat came less than 24 hours after New York fell by a 120-105 final to the San Antonio Spurs, another team currently eschewed from its conference's postseason picture entirely.
Josh Hart analyzed the brutal trek in the somber aftermath of Thursday's game, citing New York's "mental toughness" as his "big concern right now."
"We can make all the excuses in the world," Hart said (h/t New York Basketball on X). "There are highs and lows in a season, no one's 82-0. But the way that we're losing games is embarrassing. So we've got to find a way to right the ship. We've got to come out next game with more intensity, more desperation."
Though the Knicks (43-26) comfortably sit in the third spot on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket (three ahead of fourth-place Indiana with 13 to go), March has been anything but lucky for Manhattan's finest.
The Knicks have dropped five of the eight games since Jalen Brunson went down with an ankle injury and six of nine overall. Some home cooking in the form of a three-game homestand should help but the ugliness of the last two losses can't truly be sugarcoated.
Hart hardly hesitated to blame himself for the Knicks' ongoing swoon, implying that he needs to raise his energy levels with Brunson out.
"It starts with myself," said Hart, he of 13 points and six assists in Thursday's loss. "As someone who's supposed to bring energy, I've been atrocious the last several weeks. So we have to get our minds prepared for the end of the season."
The good news stemming from Charlotte is that the Knicks will finally get to come home: they have yet to play consecutive games at Madison Square Garden this month but will finally get a chance to do so starting with Saturday's visit from the Washington Wizards (8 p.m. ET, MSG). Dallas and the Los Angeles Clippers then come by on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.
Beyond that, the Knicks have only one instance of consecutive road games left on their schedule, a two-game stint in early April between Cleveland and Atlanta. But Hart once again refused to highlight the schedule discrepancy as the Knicks struggle to make things right.
"We can make the excuses," Hart said. "Yeah, we've had a terrible two, two-and-a-half weeks of travel. But, you know, all teams go through terrible travel periods during the season and it's not an excuse. If we're right mentally, we win some of these games. But we're not doing what it takes."
"We're not doing the extra effort. We're not giving energy. We're not giving the right output. We're crying to refs. We've got to pick it up."
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!