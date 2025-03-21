LaMelo Ball, Hornets Sting Knicks in Road Loss
Queen City of the South gave the New York Knicks anything but the royal treatment.
Another slow start doomed the Knicks on Thursday night at Spectrum Center, which saw them drop a 115-98 decision to the Charlotte Hornets. LaMelo Ball put in a game-best 25 points while Mark Williams (19 point, 14 rebounds) and Miles Bridges (15 points, 10 rebounds) each had double-doubles.
The Knicks thus dropped both stages of a speedy back-to-back against sub-.500 teams and have also lost six of their past nine. Buried in defeat was a 24-point, 10-rebound double-double for Karl-Anthony Towns while OG Anunoby tied for the scoring lead with 25 points.
While there was fortunately no repeat of Sandro Mamukelashvili's mastery in relief, the Knicks (43-26) endured deja vu in other brutal ways, such as a slow start that saw them give up the first seven points. That opening run was capped off by a triple from former Knick DaQuan Jeffries, which perhaps should've been a sign that it was not to be New York's day.
Though they briefly lost the lead, as an Anunoby and-one successfully awakened a strong Knicks fan contingent at Spectrum Center, the Hornets (18-51) swiped it back for good with a 12-0 run over the final five minutes of the opening dozen.
As if falling to a Spurs group missing its major men on Wednesday wasn't embarrassing enough, the Knicks struggled to keep pace with a Charlotte team that had lost its prior couple by a combined 67 points. After the opening period debacle, the Knicks never got closer than seven points and wound up by trailing by as much as 19 when all was said and done.
The epitome of metropolitan frustration came with just over three minutes remaining in the third quarter: the Knicks had shrunk the lead down to eight after a Towns double but the All-Star center believed he deserved a foul shot. The reaction earned a technical foul and allowed Charlotte to indirectly regain control of the game, as it igniting a 15-4 run that extended into the onset of the fourth period, much to the fury of the Knicks contingent gathered.
Charlotte's win ended a six-game losing streak against the Knicks and they're been a bit of a spoiler despite their struggles, having won four their last seven. The Knicks fell to 3-5 since Jalen Brunson went down with an ankle injury and the resulting lack of depth was on prominent display on Thursday.
New York reserves, a group that was missing Mitchell Robinson, did not score until the fourth quarter and mustered only 11 total points. In contrast, Nick Smith Jr. had 13 in relief for the Hornets, who had five different men in double-figures.
The Knicks will have a chance to get back on track at home when they face the Washington Wizards on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden (8 p.m. ET, MSG).
