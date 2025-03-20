Knicks React to Spurs Surprising Breakout
Every heroic saga needs an antagonist and the New York Knicks played the unwitting, unwilling role on Wednesday night.
The San Antonio Spurs brought forth their own Cinderella story amidst March Madness on Wednesday night, as Sandro Mamukelashvili put forth a historic scoring effort: with 34 tallies in a mere 19 minutes, the Seton Hall alum put forth the best scoring showing in a sub-20 minute-workload.
New Yorkers, however, will find it hard to appreciate as their Knicks were the victims in Mamukelashvili's masterpiece, which was the headliner in a 120-105 San Antonio victory sans Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox. Predictably, the Knicks weren't exactly grateful for their role in NBA history in the somber aftermath.
“He’s in the NBA for a reason,” Josh Hart said, per Phillip Martinez of SNY. “He's a good player and we weren’t focused enough or locked in enough to realize what was going on. The IQ wasn't there.”
The 34 points that Mamukelashvili put up were the most a Knicks opponent had off the bench since Cameron Johnson had 38 for Phoenix in March 2022. Mamukelashvili was also a perfect 7-of-7 from three-point range, becoming the fourth to have a perfect night from deep with at least that many tries against the Knicks (Taurean Prince, Sasha Danilovic, Bryn Forbes).
The New Yorkers did what they could to place the blame on themselves what not taking away from Mamukelashvili's showcase.
"When a guy has a game going like that, we have to find him and get to his body and be physical with him, get him out of rhythm," Hart noted, per James Edwards III of The Athletic. "We didn’t do that.”
“Sometimes a guy can get hot. We got to make sure that he puts it down,” head coach Tom Thibodeau added in Martinez's report. "Sandro had a great game, but we really didn’t take anything away. When our ball pressure got better in the third quarter, then our defense picked up. That's how we have to play. As I said, we were a step behind all night.”
The Knicks (43-25) certainly were lacking in areas beyond Mamukelashvili coverage on Wednesday night: despite the lack of Wembanyama, San Antonio had a plus-eight advantage on the glass, as
Mamukelashvili and Keldon Johnson united for 19 off the bench. Mamukelashvili's perfect night from deep was part of a 16-triple output for the Spurs, who had three other men hit at least two.
Fortunately for the Knicks, there's a chance for the defense to immediately make things right, as they'll face the Charlotte Hornets in Thursday's completion of a back-to-back set (7 p.m. ET, MSG).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!