Liberty Coach Re-Ups With National Team
After guiding the New York Liberty to their first postseason championship, there are more rings in head coach Sandy Brondello's future.
The Australian women's national basketball team announced on Monday that Brondello would serve as its head coach through at least the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Before lifting the WNBA Finals' trophy, Brondello guided the Australian women's team, known as the Opals, to a bronze at the Paris Games in August.
“Coaching the Australian Opals is an honor, I never take the responsibility lightly," Brondello said in a statement. "Having represented at six Olympics as a player and now coach, the Opals is such a big part of my life and one that I am most proud of."
“Having the pleasure to work with such motivated and talented athletes is such a joy and the success that we have had is such a testament to the wider team who make up the Opals. I look forward to continuing as Head Coach until Los Angeles in 2028 and I’m thankful to be entrusted with this responsibility."
Brondello is one of the most decorated figures in Australia women's basketball history: the Queensland native has earned four Olympic medals, a tally that includes two silvers (2000, 2004) and a bronze (1996) as a player. She has been at the helm of the Opals since 2017 and her term also includes podium finishes in the FIBA Basketball Women's World Cup in 2018 (silver) and 2022 (bronze).
Last year was one of redemption for Brondello led squads: after failing to medal at the prior Olympics in Tokyo, the Opals overcame some bad news (losing former Liberty star Bec Allen to an injury and dropping their Paris debut to Nigeria) to earn the program's first Olympic hardware since the London Games in 2012.
The Australians fell to an American team featuring Liberty talents Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart in the semifinal round but beat Belgium in the bronze medal game. Just over two months later, Brondello and the Liberty made up for their loss in the 2023 WNBA Finals with a 3-2 series victory over the Minnesota Lynx.
With her Olympic fate at the helm secured, Brondello will become the first Opals coach to earn the honor three times. After the run to the bronze, Australia was moved to the runner-up spot on FIBA's official international rankings behind only Team USA.
Brondello will return for her fourth season at the Liberty helm on May 17 when New York begins its first championship defense against the Las Vegas Aces. She is 21 wins from passing Richie Adubato for the most regular season wins in franchise history (20 if playoff wins are counted).
