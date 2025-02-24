Knicks Broadcaster Al Trautwig Dies at 68
Former New York Knicks broadcaster Al Trautwig has passed away at the age of 68.
Trautwig's passing was announced two days before his 69th birthday by MSG Networks successor Alan Hahn, who offered a heartfelt tribute in an X post.
"I'm sad to share the news that we lost a legendary voice in sports. But we lost a lot more than that," Hahn said. "He was not only a friend, but a mentor and a teacher. He was, personally, one of my biggest resources of support when I moved into this career. Rest in peace, Al Trautwig."
Trautwig was a staple of MSG Network, serving as a studio host for the network's pregame/postgame coverage of the Knicks, New York Rangers, and New York Yankees. His last showing on MSG came in 2019 before he took an extended leave of absence. Per a 2024 article from Neil Best of Newsday, Trautwig had undergone cancer treatment but was teaching classes at Adelphi University on his native Long Island.
On a national level, Trautwig became well-known for calling auto racing, boxing, cycling, football, and tennis. He was also well-known for his coverage of the Olympic Games, calling the gymnastics events from 2000 through 2016 and appearing as himself in the 1993 comedy film "Cool Runnings," the story of the Jamaican bobsled team at the 1988 Winter Games.
