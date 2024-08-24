Liberty Sign Guard For Rest of Season
BROOKLYN -- The New York Liberty announced on Saturday that guard Jaylyn Sherrod would be signed to a rest-of-season contract that will keep her in seafoam as the team embarks on a potential championship run.
Sherrod, who stands at 5-7, is an undrafted rookie out of Colorado who has built a significant cult following among Liberty fans after a pair of standout performances in the preseason. She rejoined the Liberty this summer on a trio of seven-day contracts. The third and final such deal was set to expire on Saturday but Sherrod is officially back in tow for the rest of the season.
With the Liberty (25-4) shorthanded on Thursday night (missing both Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton), Sherrod played meaningful minutes in a tight game against the Dallas Wings. In just under 10 minutes, Sherrod had four points, two assists, an offensive rebound, a block, and a steal as New York earned its eighth straight victory by a 79-71 final.
Two days prior, Sherrod scored her first WNBA points during the final stages of a one-sided win over the Wings. Now, she'll stick with the Liberty bench that has seen numerous heroines contribute to the league's best record to date, as Kennedy Burke, Leonie Fiebich, Kayla Thornton, and more have come up big at numerous points of this season.
"I thought, at both ends, she gave us what we needed," Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello said of Sherrod's Thursday effort. "She's ready to go. She's a fierce competitor. I think everybody saw that today."
"Jaylyn was just a produce of when your number is called, you're ready," forward Breanna Stewart added. "She stayed downhill, got into the paint, drew some fouls, helped give us a different spark that we needed."
Sherrod will be back in action for the Liberty on Saturday night when the second-place Connecticut Sun visits Barclays Center (7 p.m. ET, WWOR).
