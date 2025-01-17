Famed Knicks Photographer Dies at 88
The New York Knicks bid farewell to a Madison Square Garden staple this week.
Longtime MSG photographer George Kalinsky died on Thursday at the age of 88. Kalinsky and his camera immortalized some of the most famous moments in the history of MSG and New York sports as a whole.
"We are deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary photographer George Kalinsky. For more than 50 years, George was synonymous with Madison Square Garden - there wasn't a single important moment at The World's Most Famous Arena that George didn't capture," the MSG family of companies said in a statement. "From Willis Reed's inspiring walk onto the court for Game 7 of 1970 NBA Finals to 'The Fight of the Century' between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, George and his lens were there."
"He was a giant in the world of photography and an integral part of the history of Madison Square Garden. Our thoughts are with all those who loved him."
Prior to their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG), the Knicks' social media channels shared some of Kalinsky's most iconic photos. His most famous snaps included an injured Reed walking onto the MSG floor prior to Game 7 of the 1970 Finals (shortly before the Knicks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers for the first championship in franchise history) and Patrick Ewing raising his arms in jubilation after the Knicks defeated the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the 1994 conference finals.
Kalinsky, who was also the official photographer of Radio City Music Hall and MLB's New York Mets, was inducted into the Naismth Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021. He also holds memebership in the National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame and the NYC Basketball Hall of Fame.
In addition to the Knicks' finest hours, Kalinsky was also on hand for several other MSG moments of triumph, such as the New York Rangers' famed Stanley Cup Final win in 1994, Wayne Gretzky's final game with the team five years later, the famed boxing bouts between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, the Papal Mass hosted by Pope John Paul II, and memorable concerts from Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley.
