Knicks' Overtime vs. 76ers Could've Been Avoided
The NBA's Late Two Minute Report from Wednesday's game between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers hinted that the overtime session stemming from that game could've been a literal waste of time.
The report, released on Thursday late afternoon, stated that OG Anunoby should not have been charged with a shooting foul against Tyrese Maxey with just over 36 seconds remaining in regulation time of what became a 125-119 overtime victory for the Knicks. The extra session's existence was partly assisted by the incorrect call in question. Maxey hit his supposedly altered shot as well as the awarded free throw to narrow the scoreboard's margin and push the game closer to overtime.
"Anunoby briefly places his hands on Maxey without extension," the accompanying analysis from the league reads. "The marginal contact does not affect his shot attempt."
At the time of the foul, the Knicks owned a 107-102 lead after Anunoby hit a clutch three to help stave off a Philadelphia comeback. Maxey's and-one, now officially rendered fraudulent, resurrected Philadelphia momentum and shrank the gap to two.
The extra point earned through the foul shot came had lasting ramifications: Jalen Brunson re-established a two-possession lead on the other end with a floating double before a foul of his own sent Maxey back to the line for two more successful singles. Philadelphia got the ball back for a clutch final possession when Maxey stole the inbounds pass received by Brunson with seven seconds remaining.
Allowed to move in for a two rather than being forced into a three, Maxey infiltrated the paint and put up a lay-up that was ruled success after Knicks defender Precious Achiuwa was charged with goaltending. Despite scoring a Philadelphia-best 33 points, Maxey was 2-of-9 from three-point range, including 2-of-6 in the second half.
Anunoby missed a would-be winner as the fourth quarter ended, setting the stage for five more minutes. To his credit, it didn't take long for him to atone for his supposed error: off an assist from Brunson, Anunoby slammed down a driving dunk for the first two of eight consecutive points for the Knicks, who used a 16-5 run to secure the win. Anunoby had 17 points and four assists and rebounds each as the Knicks (27-15) got back in the win column after Monday's home loss to Detroit.
All other calls from Thursday's last two minutes featured no issue. The Knicks are back in action on Friday when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!