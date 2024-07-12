Liberty Stifle Sky Despite Angel Reese Double-Double
BROOKLYN-Death, taxes, Angel Reese landing a double-double ... but New York Liberty point guard Sabrina Ionescu was more than happy to add to the list of life's certainties on Thursday night.
Reese earned her customary double-double for the Chicago Sky, but her 14th in a row was no match for a dominant Liberty second half, which secured a 91-76 victory at Barclays Center. Ionescu scored 21 points, all but two over the latter 20, while Jonquel Jones had 18 points with 13 rebounds.
New York (19-4) trailed Chicago by as much as 13 in the opening period, done in during the early going by Marina Mabrey's prowess from deep. The Liberty narrowed the gap to two by halftime and doubled up Chicago 28-14 in the final period to seal the deal.
The rookie sensation Reese extended her WNBA record with her 15th consecutive double-doubles but it took her until her literal last minute, grabbing her 10th rebound on an Isabelle Harrison shot that missed the rim shortly before head coach and Liberty legend Teresa Weatherspoon emptied her bench.
The Liberty won't have to wait long to face the Sky again, as they head to the Windy City over the weekend for a Saturday matinee at Wintrust Arena (1 p.m. ET, ABC).
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!