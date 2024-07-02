Liberty vs. Lynx Preview: Cup Final Rematch in Brooklyn
When it comes to defeating the Minnesota Lynx, the New York Liberty certainly hope that there's no place like home.
The Liberty face the Lynx for the third time this season on Tuesday night but for the first time in Brooklyn. Minnesota is responsible for half of the Liberty's four losses so far this year, including last week's 94-89 final in the 2024 Commissioner's Cup Final at UBS Arena (which doesn't count toward the regular season standings).
Both New York and Minnesota will no doubt come in angry after what has transpired since then: the Lynx, coming to the end of a four-game road trip, dropped their next game against reeling Dallas in the aftermath of the Cup Final and held off a decent challenge from the Chicago Sky on Sunday. The Liberty, on the other hand, got a days off before disposing of the Atlanta Dream in an 81-75 final to close the weekend ... a game that required them to erase a 16-point deficit from the first half.
New York may go into Tuesday's game a bit shorthanded: with an apparent bug going around the locker room, Sabrina Ionescu, a late addition to the metropolitan injury report, is listed as questionable with an illness.
What: Minnesota Lynx (14-4) @ New York Liberty (16-3)
Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
When/Watch: Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET, WNYW
Who's Favored: NYL -5.5
Keep An Eye On: Courtney Vandersloot
Vandersloot made her official return to the lineup on Sunday after three weeks off due to bereavement. She was placed in the starting lineup against the Dream and her defensive abilities helped the Liberty claw back into the game, which saw her wind up with seven points and rebounds each in just over 20 minutes. While Vandersloot did not finish the game (that honor instead going to Leonie Fiebich), her defensive abilities may be where the Liberty miss her the most. As it stands, Vandersloot leads all players with a minimum of 10 games played and 20 minues per game in defensive rating and she showed a distinct fearlessness in her return effort on Sunday (i.e. getting on Tina Charles despite the mismatch).
Lynx to Watch: Bridget Carleton
Carleton beat the Liberty at their own game the last time they met on Tuesday, sinking a CC Final record six three-pointers en route to victory. Though MVP honors were denied (the title going to Napheesa "MV-Phee" Collier), Carleton continues to stand as one of the more threatening two-way players in the league. She's right behind Vandersloot in terms of the advanced defensive prowess and is putting up career bests in almost every major category. While she doesn't get the spotlight some of her accomplished teammates (I.e. Collie, Kayla McBride, Courtney Williams) earn, Carleton has nonetheless showcased her value in a variety of ways this season.
They Said It
"They executed better than us, and really, that's it, both ends of the floor. We weren't able to get really anything that we wanted. Then they kept finding, no matter who it was, one of their players, late shot clock three, late shot clock corner three, late shot cock something, and that's going to make it really difficult for us. Obviously, 21 turnovers is never going to win the game."-Breanna Stewart on what Minnesota did right in the CC Final
Prediction
The Liberty have no doubt improved things, particularly their three-point game, since the first time they face the Lynx. While obviously not a requirement, everyone worried about the Liberty's championship chances would no doubt feel a little better if they managed to beat the Lynx. With a few players under the weather and just a week removed from their last get-together, keeping it close still won't be an issue but a win feels like a lot to ask for.
Lynx 83, Liberty 77
