Isaiah Hartenstein Bids Knicks Farewell
It appears that Isaiah Hartenstein had one more rejection in store for the New York Knicks.
Despite the Knicks' reported interest in retaining his services, Hartenstein is moving onto the Oklahoma City Thunder, who reportedly bestowed him a three-year, $87 million contract. Thus ends Hartenstein's two-year tour of Manhattan, one that saw him establish himself as one of the NBA's top interior depth stars.
Hartenstein took to Instagram to thank the Knicks for the opportunity, one that surfaced when they signed him to a two-year, $16 million deal during the summer of 2022.
"NYC thank you for taking my family in and making my time there so special," Hartenstein wrote in his caption of a jubilant black-and-white photo from the 2023-24 season. "Every time I went out on the court I always gave it my all for the city and I felt the love right back. NYC will always have a special place in my heart. All love."
After several years as an NBA nomad, Hartenstein broke as injuries ate away at the Knicks' lineup throughout the 2023-24 season. The 26-year-old was one of the most prominent metropolitan depth stars, averaging 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 points in 75 appearances this season. He also became the 2024 NBA playoffs' long-standing leader in offensive rebounds, holding the top total mark until the final stages of the NBA Finals.
Hartenstein made 49 starts in place of the injured Mitchell Robinson, who was among the well-wishers on his soon-to-be ex-teammate's post.
"Love and will miss you bro," Robinson wrote. "Thank you for everything you put into this team."
Hartenstein is set to stabilize one of the few issues on the Western Conference-leading Thunder, who met their demise due to a lack of rebounding. Only Chet Holmgren (6.3 per game) and the departed Josh Giddey (5.0) averaged at least five per game.
