3 Centers Knicks Can Sign After Isaiah Hartenstein Thunder Deal

The New York Knicks will have to look on the open market after Isaiah Hartenstein signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Jeremy Brener

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) looks to pass the ball against Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) and guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the fourth quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks are saying goodbye to their starting center for the past season after Isaiah Hartenstein signed a three-year, $87 million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Knicks had an offer for four years worth $72.5 million, but that was the most they could give Hartenstein. Naturally, Hartenstein followed the money and is now one of the highest-paid centers in the NBA.

The Knicks aren't completely lost at the center position with Mitchell Robinson able to step back into the starting lineup, but New York will need to look in free agency for another big man or two.

Here's a look at three players the Knicks could sign to replace Hartenstein:

Goga Bitadze, Orlando Magic

Bitadze played a career-high 62 games and started 33 of them this past season for the Magic. He averaged five points and 4.6 rebounds per game, proving that he can contribute in a rotation for one of the better teams in the NBA.

While Bitadze wasn't involved in the Magic's postseason rotation, he can protect the rim similar to how Hartenstein did this past season for the Knicks.

On top of that, Bitadze won't be worth too much and the Knicks will look to try and find ways to cut costs wherever they can.

Mo Bamba, Philadelphia 76ers

Bamba was once considered a top prospect in the NBA, and while he isn't that anymore, he would likely consider a homecoming contract with the Knicks.

The Harlem native spent this past season with the Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 4.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He isn't as much of a rim protector as Hartenstein was, but he can stretch the floor and be involved in the pick-and-roll game with Jalen Brunson.

Bismack Biyombo, Oklahoma City Thunder

Biyombo is a proven veteran who has played with six different franchises across his NBA career. He spent this past season starting 27 games for the Memphis Grizzlies before reaching a buyout agreement and joining the Thunder for the stretch run.

While Biyombo may not be as agile or versatile as Hartenstein was, he can still fill in some gaps and come to New York on a minimum contract.

