Analyst: Knicks Can Win Game 3 vs. Pacers
The New York Knicks are down 2-0 to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, but they are far from out.
If the Knicks have taught us anything this season, they aren't going to go away quietly.
ESPN analyst Zach Kram believes the Knicks have a chance to turn this series around with a win in Game 3 against the Pacers.
"One through line is that neither team can stop the other, which isn't a surprise, since both boasted top-10 offenses but only middling defenses in the regular season," Kram wrote. "That trend has carried over to the conference finals, where Indiana and New York have offensive ratings higher than 120. The most encouraging sign for the Knicks as they contemplate a comeback is that the Pacers still haven't exhibited any ability to shut down Jalen Brunson, who has 79 points on 28-for-52 shooting (54%) through two games."
"If Brunson can maintain that efficiency while the Knicks and Tom Thibodeau figure out any semblance of a strategy to slow the Pacers' high-octane attack, then New York still has a chance to reach the Finals. But the odds aren't in their favor after a disappointing set of games at the Garden."
Brunson has been tremendous on offense during the series, but the defense hasn't been able to do its job. The Pacers have torched the Knicks in the first two games, and that will be an issue if New York cannot find a way to contain them.
Luckily for the Knicks, the offense is there, and that's half the battle. The Pacers have also not done a great job defending, but they managed to do enough to snag a Game 2 win.
The Knicks are down 2-0, but it could be worse, and for that, they are far from out of the Eastern Conference Finals.
