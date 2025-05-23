Two Knicks Stars Make All-NBA Teams
The New York Knicks are getting ready to tip off against the Indiana Pacers for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but before the game begins, two players are celebrating.
The league announced its All-NBA Teams for the season, and Jalen Brunson ended up on the Second Team while Karl-Anthony Towns was named to the Third Team.
Brunson is on the Second Team alongside Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley.
Brunson is on the Second Team once again after making his first career appearance last year.
Towns is on the Third Team with Detroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham, Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden and Oklahoma City Thunder wing Jalen Williams.
This is the third time Towns has made the All-NBA Third Team and the first time since 2022.
The First Team consisted of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thunder guard and MVP recipient Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell.
