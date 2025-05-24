All Knicks

Analyst Slams Knicks Coach's Fatal Decision

The New York Knicks made a questionable decision that may have cost them Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers.

Jeremy Brener

May 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau looks on in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
May 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau looks on in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers were tied going into the fourth quarter, but Jalen Brunson began the final frame on the bench.

During his three minutes on the sidelines, the Pacers took the lead and never surrendered it.

The Athletic insider Josh Robbins questioned Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau's decision to move away from Brunson.

"The turning point of Game 2 occurred immediately following the end of the third quarter, with the score tied at 81. To begin the fourth quarter, Thibodeau subbed out Brunson, who already had played 30 of the game’s 36 minutes," Robbins wrote.

"Indiana took control of the game during the first three minutes of the fourth quarter, going on a 13-4 run. By the time Thibodeau put Brunson back into the game with nine minutes remaining, New York trailed 94-85.

"This isn’t meant to rip Thibodeau. At some point, he had to give Brunson some rest for what he initially figured would be a tight game up to the end. But Brunson’s absence proved costly."

For a coach who has no issue playing his top players heavy minutes, this was a questionable move by Thibodeau with so much on the line. Would he have done the same in an elimination game or a Game 7? Who knows.

Perhaps Thibodeau will look into changing some of his rotations for the latter part of the series, because that move to take out Brunson could be the difference between advancing and being eliminated one step before the NBA Finals.

Brunson and the Knicks will have a chance to recuperate before heading to the midwest to take on the Pacers in Game 3 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where New York needs to win to avoid facing an insurmountable 3-0 deficit.

Jeremy Brener
