Analyst Settles Knicks GOAT Debate
The New York Knicks have had many fantastic players represent the organization over the years.
Several Hall-of-Famers have called New York City their NBA home, but two rise above the rest in Clyde Frazier and Patrick Ewing.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale listed Ewing as the greatest Knicks player of all-time with Frazier coming in shortly behind.
"Frazier is more synonymous with the Knicks, as he starred on their only two championship teams and has retained close, front-facing ties with the organization in the decades since. He is the franchise's all-time leader in assists and ranks second in the number of All-NBA (six) and All-Star appearances (seven) racked up while donning orange and blue," Favale wrote.
"Ewing's longevity appears to be working in his favor over Clyde's championship body of work. He is the leader in All-NBA (seven) and All-Star selections (11), and he also paces the franchise in total minutes, points, rebounds, steals and blocks."
"The debate between Ewing and Frazier is splitting-hairs close, both in top-100 parlance and the pantheon of Knicks greats. Our panel gave the nod to The Big Fella. Another one might give the edge to Clyde."
Both Ewing and Frazier had tremendous careers with the Knicks, but the No. 1 overall pick of the 1985 NBA Draft takes the cake.
Ewing spent 15 years with the Knicks from 1985-2000, reaching the NBA Finals twice during his tenure in 1994 and 1999. Ewing started with the Knicks when they were one of the worst teams in the league and they were one of the best by the time he left.
Sure, Ewing didn't lead the Knicks to a championship like Frazier did, but if New York didn't have to run into the Chicago Bulls five times and the Indiana Pacers twice, it might not be much of a debate between the two greats.
