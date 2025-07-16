Knicks Remain Interested in Several Veteran Free Agents
The New York Knicks have calmed down. Their offseason, once a constant slew of strange choices in a frantic attempt to find a new head coach following Tom Thibodeau's departure, has found balance with a revamped bench and a new coach in Mike Brown to overlook the team's back half of the 2020s.
As cap experts have pointed out, however, they don't have to stop building now. A veteran's minimum contract remains available for the taking from the money left over by Guerschon Yabusele's decision to take less than he could've gotten for his services. Not only did the Knicks beat out some of their peers in bidding for the forward, but they convinced him to make a team-first sacrifice.
Even after inking Yabusele and an even more established veteran in Jordan Clarkson, the Knicks have room to maneuver. They're reportedly kept tabs on a few of the bigger unclaimed remaining names in determining how to use that final free agency signing, with SNY's Ian Begley providing some insight on what New York's front office is thinking.
“Knicks remain interested in Landry Shamet & he remains open to coming back," Begley elaborated. "Also to my knowledge as of late last week they were still in touch w/ Ben Simmons… I’m sure they’re looking at others as well…”
Shamet, a journeyman shooter who broke into the Knicks' rotation late in the team's postseason run, earned Thibodeau's approval with his effort and defense and effort when the team really needed someone to show up from the deep bench. Despite filling a desirable need as a spot-up weapon from off the bench who's seen some big games, he's still out there for anyone who wants him.
Simmons wouldn't be the same welcome hire, having built something of a reputation for himself with his unfortunate combination of an injury history with his drastic slippage in play over the course of the decade. One of the league's brightest stars entering the 2020s has been reduced to a role player, and his reluctance to shoot or draw contact as a scorer has resulted in a minimization of his own doing.
He's no longer an All-Star supersized point guard, let along a maximum contract player, but he still has plenty to offer as a backup forward with rare defensive versatility and passing chops that still reveal themselves from time to time.
The Knicks frontcourt won't need as much spacing with Karl-Anthony Towns and Yabusele soaking up big minutes, meaning he'd be free to facilitate and do whatever dirty work he'd be comfortable with. He's not the most appealing free agent, but he and Shamet clearly fill specific-enough roles to have maintained New York's interest.
