Bill Walton: For Sake of Goodness, Knicks' Run Must Continue
A purveyor of the Pac-12, the late Bill Walton offered some of his final praises for the Eastern Seaboard's New York Knicks.
While Walton, 71, had little connection to the Knicks as a UCLA alum and a future Portland Trail Blazer, San Diego/Los Angeles Clipper, and Boston Celtic. Upon his passing, though, Knicks fans are fondly recalling one of Walton's final NBA broadcasts.
Better renowned for his work on the collegiate airwaves, Walton hosted a series of alternate broadcasts on the NBA App, one of which centered on the Knicks' February 2023 showdown with the Celtics at Madison Square Garden. As the Knicks closed in on a 109-94 victory, part of what became a nine-game winning streak, Walton offered high praise for the new era of Manhattan basketball.
"For the sake of goodness in the world, I hope that the Knicks' run continues," Walton declared. "I like this team a lot, because of the a players they have on it."
Walton had particular praise for Julius Randle, who scored a team-best 23 points in that win. At the time, Randle was working through his second All-Star campaign, having noticeably recovered from a disappointing follow-up to his breakout campaign in 2020-21.
"I like the toughness of Julius Randle," Walton said. "I first met him when he was a rookie with the (Los Angeles) Lakers and I was a huge fan of his at Kentucky ... Julius Randle has really developed into one of those tough players, fierce competitors, (and is) tenacious as can be. More importantly, though, he's skilled and he's willing to get physical out there."
Randle's dual-threat abilities would no doubt impress Walton, who averaged a double-double at 13.3 points and 10.5 rebounds over his 10 year career. Walton, a 1993 inductee into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, averaged 12.9 points and 10.8 rebounds in 21 career appearances against the Knicks, which included one of his five career triple-doubles in January 1976.
