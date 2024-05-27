Knicks Foe, NBA Legend Bill Walton Passes Away
The National Basketball Association announced the passing of former New York Knicks foe Bill Walton at the age of 71 on Monday. Walton, a Hall of Famer on both the collegiate and professional levels, was surrounded by the family at the time of his passing, according to a league statement.
"Bill Walton was truly one of a kind," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in the statement. "As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position. His unique all-around skills made him a dominant force at UCLA and led to an NBA regular-season and Finals MVP, two NBA championships, and a spot on the NBA's 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams."
"Bill then translated his infectious enthusiasm and love for the game to broadcasting, where he delivered insightful and colorful commentary, which entertained generations of basketball fans. But what I will remember most about him was his zest for life."
Walton is perhaps best known to modern fans for his colorful commentary on display during various amateur and professional events, overcoming a stutter to become one of the most impactful sports broadcasters in recent memory. His pairing with play-by-play man Dave Pasch on ESPN was particularly cherished among Pac-12 basketball fans, as the former's straight man style perfectly contrasted and meshed with Walton's humorous propensity to unite non sequiturs (which often centered on his favorite music, primarily The Grateful Dead) and hardwood analysis. Walton also received an Emmy Award for "Best Live Sports Television Broadcast" for his work on the "NBA on NBC" in 2001.
Working in the Pac-12 was a full circle story for Walton, who rose to national prominence as one of the headlining faces of John Wooden's dynastic teams at UCLA. Walton partook in two national championship runs (1972-73), winning the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player Awards in each. He also earned three straight All-American invites and National Player of the Year Awards, which led to the Portland Trail Blazers taking him with the top pick of the 1974 NBA Draft.
Injuries prevented Walton from fulfilling his ultimate professional potential, but he nonetheless accomplished plenty at the NBA level: Walton earned two All-Star invites and won the league MVP award in 1978, one year after he guided Portland to a championship that ended in Finals MVP honors. Walton then spent six seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Clippers before going out on a high note with the 1985-86 Boston Celtics: repping what's considered to be one of the greatest teams in NBA history, Walton took home Sixth Man of the Year honors en route to another championship.
Walton is survived by his wife Lori and sons Adam, Nate, Luke, and Chris.
