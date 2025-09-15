Celtics Legend Takes Shot at Knicks
The New York Knicks are coming into the season feeling pretty good about themselves, especially after advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals back in May.
In order to reach the NBA's "Final Four," they had to get past the defending champion Boston Celtics in the second round. While the Knicks won the series, Celtics legend Paul Pierce took a shot at his former rival in a recent interview.
“Yeah, I think they blew that series,” Pierce told Heavy on Celtics reporter Steve Bulpett. “Absolutely. They had 20-point leads in the first two games — at home — and they lost them both? Yeah, they blew that series. That had nothing to do with the Knicks’ talent and all that.
“But a lot of that goes on the way they play, too. Because they’ve been a team over the last few years that’s given up big leads because they settle for the 3. You know, you live by it, you die by it. But when you win a championship, what you gonna say? What you gonna say, tell them to play something different, take it in more when this is how they won? That’s who they are.”
The Knicks should deserve come credit for overcoming large deficits to win on the road in a hostile Boston crowd, but of course a Celtics legend like Pierce isn't going to be the source of that praise.
The Celtics could be a threat to New York again this season, but Pierce is skeptical based on Boston's moves this offseason.
“You now, it’s hard to really gauge it because of the Tatum injury and seeing what’s left. But I think they can get better,” Pierce told Heavy. “We’re not better than a year ago, based on what we lost. You lose three starters with Tatum, Jrue and Porzingis, you’re not going to be as good.
“So although going into training camp it’s going to be like, hey, we can still win a championship, I mean, every team preaches they’re a championship team whether they are or not. That’s just what training camp is."
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!