Former Knicks Trade Piece Heading to Europe
Former New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish is reportedly blazing a new trail in Europe.
Per Domantas Urbonas of BasketNews, Reddish is said to be nearing a deal with Lithuanian club BC Siauliai after six seasons in the NBA. Reddish spent parts of two seasons with the Knicks after he was the 10th pick of the 2019 draft out of Duke, where he played alongside New York teammate RJ Barrett and top pick Zion Williamson.
Since then, the 26-year-old Reddish has struggled to live up to his hype as a top 10 pick, having come to the Knicks from the Atlanta Hawks in 2022 in a deal that sent fellow lottery washout Kevin Knox south. Injuries and inconsistency followed him from Atlanta despite a brief appearance in the starting five, after which he effectively fell out of the New York rotation. For his career, Reddish is averaging 8.5 points and 2.7 rebounds in 254 professional appearances, 35 of which came with the Knicks.
Despite his metropolitan brevity, Reddish does serve as a pit of footnote in Knicks history: at the 2023 trade deadline, he was dealt to the Portland Trail Blazers alongside Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk, and a first-round pick in exchange for Josh Hart, who has become a fan favorite and a staple of the Knicks' primary rotation since his entry.
After spending the rest of that season in the Pacific Northwest, Reddish has spent the last two NBA tours with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he stood in the starting lineup before effectively falling out of that rotation as well. He and Dalton Knecht were meant to be dealt to the Charlotte Hornets that would've acquired Mark Williams before the deal was nullified and he was eventually waived by the Lakers in March.
Per Urbonas, Reddish's contract with Siauliai has an exit clause if he gets an NBA opportunity. The team recently hired nine-year NBA power forward/center Darius Songaila to serve as the head coach after he previously worked as an assistant on Gregg Popovich's final San Antonio Spurs' staffs in addition to overseeing Lithuania's U-20 national club.
