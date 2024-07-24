BREAKING: Knicks Sign Tom Thibodeau to Extension
The New York Knicks are solidifying their future with a key member of their franchise moving forward.
"ESPN Sources: New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has agreed on a three-year contract extension that’ll take him through the 2027-2028 season. A two-time NBA coach of the year, Thibodeau has led the Knicks to consecutive conference semifinal berths," ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted. "Leon Rose continues a strong summer that includes adding Mikal Bridges, keeping free agent OG Anunoby and securing Jalen Brunson and Tom Thibodeau on extensions. Under Thibodeau, the Knicks were one of four teams to rank among the top 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency last season, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Boston, Oklahoma City and Denver were the others."
Thibodeau, 66, has been with the Knicks since the 2020-21 campaign and he has lef the franchise to the playoffs three times in his first four years at the helm. In the past two years, Thibodeau has guided the Knicks to the second round of the playoffs, but he has yet to get the team over the hump and into the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Knicks haven't been to the NBA's Final Four since 2000, but Thibodeau gives the team the best chance to end that drought very soon. Thibodeau's defensive mindset has been the focal point for the Knicks ever since he arrived and the team has bought in tremendously.
Thibodeau has also been the head coach with the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves, but he could end up having his best coaching job with the Knicks with this new extension. He'll now have four more chances to bring the Knicks to the finish line and have them hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy.
By the end of the deal, Thibodeau will be 70 years old, which means this could very well be his final contract with the Knicks and the NBA.
