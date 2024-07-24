Knicks Rookies Get Mixed Reviews at Summer League
The New York Knicks are back home from the Las Vegas Summer League after a week of learning more about the newest members of their organization.
Out of the four rookies the Knicks selected in last month's NBA Draft, all but Kevin McCullar Jr. saw a decent amount of action in Las Vegas.
However, Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey wasn't all that impressed with the Knicks, giving them a "C+" for their efforts.
"The New York Knicks have three players from the draft seeing action in Vegas, and two of them, including first-rounder Pacôme Dadiet, look like projects," Bailey writes. "Dadiet is averaging more field-goal attempts than points, and he hasn't been able to generate steals or blocks at anywhere near an encouraging rate. Big man Ariel Hukporti is shy of a double-figures scoring average and isn't totaling many blocks either."
However, there was some positivity from the Knicks with their Summer League showing. No. 34 overall pick Tyler Kolek out of Marquette was easily the most exciting rookie from New York and he saved the team from getting a failing grade for the exercise.
"The Knicks still pretty comfortably pass this assessment, thanks to second-rounder Tyler Kolek exceeding expectations," Bailey writes. "Like plenty of others detailed so far, Kolek is missing too many shots, but he's looked like one of the best distributors in Vegas. He surveys the floor well and is plenty unselfish. Kolek has had at least seven assists in each of his four games."
Kolek isn't guaranteed a spot on coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation for the upcoming season, especially considering the fact that rookies notoriously don't crack his tight group. However, he has proven that there is something to work with in his game, and he'll continue his long summer to get ready for his first professional campaign. He could be thrown into the fire quickly as part of a contending team at a key position, but he has put himself in the mix for the Knicks backcourt when training camp rolls around in a few months from now.
