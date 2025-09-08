Carmelo Anthony Proud to Represent Knicks in Hall of Fame
New York Knicks icon Carmelo Anthony is officially in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame following the annual induction ceremony.
Anthony was a lock for Springfield early in his career and the induction was the culmination of one of the greatest players' journeys in basketball history. Part of that journey came with the Knicks, whom Anthony gave thanks to in his speech as he went into the Hall of Fame.
"To the New York Knicks, to the city of New York, the mecca of basketball: you gave me more than a jersey. You gave me an identity. From the likes of Madison Square Garden to the heartbeat of every borough, I felt that energy. I carried it. I became it," Anthony said in his speech.
"New York is not for the faint of heart. It's pressure, it's expectation, but it's also pride, power and poetry in motion. You show me what it means to carry a city on your back with grace, with grit and with love to the fans. Your passion never wavered, even when things got tough. Your fire lit up every corner of the garden, every chant, every roar, every boom, every moment, we felt it. I felt it."
"And to the Knicks organization: thank you for believing in me, for trusting me to represent the city that never sleeps, that never falls, that never stops. I may have played around the league, but my soul will always echo on 33rd and Seventh. Once a Knick always a Knick."
While Anthony's Knicks teams didn't have a ton of success in terms of the playoffs, that shouldn't define his career with the team. Anthony was one of the league's top scorers during his tenure in New York, making the Knicks a team to fear.
Anthony showed in New York that he is one of the most gifted players to ever pick up a basketball and he was able to showcase that with the backdrop of the most iconic venue at Madison Square Garden.
While Anthony can often be overlooked in an era that featured LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, Stephen Curry and others who achieved more team success, the former Knicks forward shouldn't be forgotten anytime soon.
