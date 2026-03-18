Knicks' Jose Alvarado Roasts Josh Hart After 33-Point Night

New York Knicks forward Josh Hart is not exactly known as a guy who drops 33 points on any given night. But against the Indiana Pacers, with Jalen Brunson sitting out due to right ankle management and a cervical spine strain, Hart went out and had one of the best shooting nights of his career.

Hart finished 12 of 13 from the field, going a perfect 5 of 5 from three, all in just 26 minutes before sitting out the fourth quarter entirely. He added seven rebounds and five assists. The Knicks won 136-110, their fourth straight.

Alvarado was not going to let Hart enjoy the win quietly. When asked by SNY if Hart could be a "safety belt point guard" for the Knicks, the backup guard kept it brutally honest.

"Hell no, he can't handle no basketball," he said. "He just gets the ball and puts his shoulder down but he ain't no point guard. He just did good today, man."

Jose Alvarado was asked about Josh Hart being a safety belt point guard for the Knicks:



"Hell no, he can't handle no basketball. He just gets the ball and puts his shoulder down but he ain't no point guard. He just did good today, man" 😂 pic.twitter.com/xYwvYu6NYS — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 18, 2026

That was just the warmup. When the interviewer pushed further, asking if Alvarado was even impressed by Hart's attacking approach to the game, he did not hold back.

"Am I impressed? Am I impressed about Josh Hart? Not at all. I don't even like Josh Hart, so. I mean, nah, you know, it just goes to show his work, you know what I'm saying? He's going to trust his work, he's always putting work in it. It's not something that we're going to be shocked about. Obviously, today was one of those nights that he didn't miss a shot. Like I said, yeah, we're not shocked. He works hard," he said.

"Am I impressed about Josh Hart? Not at all. I don't even like Josh Hart" 😂



- Jose Alvarado pic.twitter.com/hK3jMEHdzX — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 18, 2026

For all the jokes, Alvarado put together a pretty good night himself, finishing with 16 points and 10 assists for a double-double.

Karl-Anthony Towns Reacts to Josh Hart 33-Point Night vs Pacers

KAT was quieter about it, but his numbers spoke just as loud. He put up 22 points and 11 rebounds, giving the Knicks three double-doubles on the night without their starting point guard.

The Knicks led for most of the game, though Indiana briefly took it to 57-51 in the second quarter before New York went on a 21-7 run to close the half 72-64. A better start than the 21-point hole they dug against the Warriors two games ago, but the early lapses are still showing up.

When SNY asked KAT about Hart's night, he played it cool at first.

"He had what? Nah I knew that. Nah, it was special, man. You know, it's a game, obviously, when you're missing J.B., we all understood the importance of picking up the slack, and I thought all of us in the locker room, particularly Josh, did a great job of playing great team basketball, and it was great for us, you know, for all of us to, you know, obviously one person's not going to replace Jalen, but we all collectively can come together and try to play better basketball for each other with his absence," he said

Karl-Anthony Towns reaction to Josh Hart's 33-point night



"He had what? Nah I knew that" 😂



"All of us in this locker room, particularly Josh, did a great job of playing great team basketball" pic.twitter.com/Ml0j3jRLFI — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 18, 2026

That is really what this win was about. The Knicks covered for Brunson collectively, won by 26, and kept the streak alive.

The slow starts are still a concern though, and that is something Mike Brown will want sorted before the playoffs. If they figure that part out, New York is going to be a very tough out come postseason.

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