WATCH: Knicks Legend's Son Offers Hall of Fame Tribute

This New York Knicks legend's final steps to the Hall of Fame were paved with a special tribute from his son.

Carmelo Anthony and his son, Kiyan, watch the Don Bosco Prep Ironmen compete against the McEachern Indians in a game during the 50th annual City of Palms Classic at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. Kiyan Anthony and the Long Island Luthern Crusaders defeated Westminster Academy earlier in the day. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK
In the eyes of his son Kiyan, New York Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony was a Hall-of-Famer long before Springfield came calling.

Carmelo Anthony will enter hardwood immortality this weekend with induction into the Naismith Basketball Memorial Hall of Fame, gaining entry after his first time on the ballot. In anticipation of his arrival, Kiyan penned a heartfelt video essay for The Players' Tribune, his words interwoven with images of he and his father together.

"You've been a Hall-of-Famer to me my whole life," Kiyan said. "All of that hard work, every day, you grinding, nobody seeing you work as hard as you do, everybody taking you for granted, it doesn't go unnoticed. I've seen everything, and I appreciate you for paving the way for me, taking on this next legacy."

Kiyan, 18, is fresh off an illustrious career at Christ the King Regional High School and Long Island Lutheran. His next move will to be follow in his father's sneaker prints at Syracuse University, where'll take the floor at the JMA Wireless Dome. Carmelo spent his long collegiate season with the Orange, guiding the renowned men's program to its first national championship in 2003 before the Denver Nuggets made him the third pick of the ensuing NBA Draft.

Former NBA player Carmelo Anthony
Oct 25, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Former NBA player Carmelo Anthony (r) sits with his son Kiyan Anthony (l) at the game between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Kiyan always knew he'd be in good hands with his father by his side, but he's honored that Carmelo will officially have the Hall-of-Fame designation for the journey.

"I know I'm in good hands because you're going to be right by my side," Kiyan continued. "I just want to tell you how proud I am, seeing you getting inducted into the Hall of Fame means everything to me. I appreciate you for everything. So keep going, and getting better, love you, Pops."

Kiyan taking the floor for Syracuse, as well as the aforementioned high school powerhouses, is the continuation of a sterling Empire State legacy that the Anthony family has developed. It's led, of course, by Carmelo's seven years as a Knick after he was traded from Denver in 2011, one that saw him leave a lasting impression on the team record book.

