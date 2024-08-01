All Knicks

Could Knicks Play Julius Randle at Center?

Julius Randle might be playing center at times for the New York Knicks in the upcoming season.

Jan 25, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) controls the ball against Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks have a center issue even after the team signed Precious Achiuwa to a one-year, $6 million deal.

It remains to be seen how the team will fill the void of losing Isaiah Hartenstein, but could it be fixed by moving Julius Randle to the center spot and play small ball? NBA.com writer John Schuhmann believes it could be a possibility.

"The Brunson-rebounding-and-defense identity will take a hit with the departure of Hartenstein, who was fourth on the team in total minutes last season. The Knicks’ rebounding percentage was highest (both in the regular season and playoffs) with Mitchell Robinson at the five, but Robinson has played in just 54% of the team’s games over the last two years and isn’t the defender or scorer that Hartenstein is," Schuhmann writes. "It will be fascinating to see who closes games and how much Julius Randle plays at the five, so the Knicks can put their five best players on the floor."

The Knicks played a lot of small ball with Randle and Robinson out last season. They have Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo coming off the bench, and both of them are better than Robinson, so inputting them into a closing (or even starting) lineup alongside Randle, Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby could give the Knicks their best five players.

Playing those five together will obviously depend on whatever matchup. It wouldn't make sense to a run a lineup like that against a team like the Cleveland Cavaliers, who can put the newly-extended Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen on the floor together. While Hart can give a good fight against Mobley, that matchup will be picked out often in the post, resulting in a disadvantage for the Knicks.

This will be a lineup the Knicks test during the season, and perhaps even a 'Nova Knicks lineup with Randle at the five is something that will also come into play. Coach Tom Thibodeau will have plenty of opportunity to experiment early in the season to determine if it's the right direction for the Knicks or not.

