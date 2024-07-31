Insider: Knicks Latest Move Isn't Their Last
The New York Knicks are excited to have Precious Achiuwa re-signed on a one-year, $6 million deal, which he agreed to on Tuesday afternoon.
Achiuwa, 24, made 49 appearances with the Knicks, including 18 starts. He averaged 7.6 points and 7.2 rebounds with New York this season. SNY insider Ian Begley gave his point of view of the Achiuwa signing shortly after it became official.
"They get in Achiuwa a player that was very important for them over the course of the regular season after he came over in that OG Anunoby trade," Begley said. "[He] played well for them in the regular season and in the postseason. And now, they don't have to worry as much about filling up that backup five role."
However, Begley didn't believe that signing Achiuwa meant the Knicks would be done in pursuing big men on the open market.
"I don't know that the Knicks certainly view Achiuwa as that backup five permanently in the future and that they're all set there. I don't know if that's the case," Begley said.
The Knicks still have an open roster spot, so they could seek out another big man if they chose to do so. However, the urgency to find one will certainly slow down, especially now that the league is a month into the free agency cycle.
It might benefit the Knicks to keep an open roster spot going into training camp in case anything goes awry with injuries between now and then. Plus, the Knicks may want to add another wing or guard if they feel it best works for the roster.
Signing Achiuwa certainly fills a void that needed to be addressed, but it doesn't solidify the Knicks rotation and roster as of yet. The chances of someone playing significant minutes in the rotation that isn't currently on the roster as of now isn't very high, but the Knicks have to do their due diligence and ensure that they can pivot into whatever direction they need to go in.
