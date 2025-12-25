Bold Prediction For Knicks vs. Cavaliers Christmas Matchup

The New York Knicks host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day at Madison Square Garden in what many are calling the most lopsided matchup of the holiday slate. With the Knicks sitting at 20-10 and the Cavaliers stumbling to 17-14, this game features vastly different trajectories. We spoke with a few SI writers, and here's their take.

Henry Brown

The New York Knicks' Christmas Day matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers is generally viewed as the lone squeaky wheel on an otherwise stellar lineup of showdowns, and for good reason. While the formerly-contending Cavs continue going belly-up, Jalen Brunson sounds set to rejoin his team after taking the week's earlier game against the Minnesota Timberwolves off. They're one of, if not the, best team out east when fully healthy, and should look the part of a top-shelf favorite in hosting their conference counterparts in Madison Square Garden.

Knicks 126, Cavaliers 110

Jayesh Pagar

The New York Knicks enter Christmas as heavy favorites against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and rightfully so. While Donovan Mitchell averages 30.6 points per game (fourth in the NBA), context reveals Cleveland's defensive collapse. The Cavaliers' scheme funnels everything to their seven-footers, but without Mobley, their perimeter defense lacks aggression.​

This creates massive opportunities. OG Anunoby can attack Cleveland's weak-side defense and drain open threes; he dropped 24 points in their last matchup. Mikal Bridges will lock down Darius Garland defensively while contributing his elite three-and-D game. The Knicks' depth overwhelms Cleveland's thin rotation; six Knicks players can realistically score 10+ points in this matchup.​

Dec 23, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) celebrates making a three point shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The decisive advantage? Pace and space. Josh Hart will dominate the glass and ignite fast breaks, forcing Cleveland into uncomfortable defensive rotations. Brunson orchestrating pick-and-rolls with Towns against Cleveland's compromised paint defense creates unfair advantages. The Cavaliers allow opponents 121.5 points per game in December, the Knicks will exceed that comfortably.​

Mitchell will score his 30 points, but it won't matter. New York's balanced attack, elite home-court advantage, and Cleveland's defensive vulnerabilities make this game a statement win for the NBA Cup champions.

Knicks 118, Cavaliers 109

