Loss vs. Timberwolves Reveals Problems Knicks Can't Ignore

The New York Knicks fell 115-104 to the Minnesota Timberwolves, marking a gut-wrenching loss that exposed the team's vulnerability without its core rotation. Karl-Anthony Towns delivered a season-high 40 points in an emotional homecoming, but it wasn't nearly enough against a loaded Wolves squad riding a scorching 10-2 stretch.

Missing Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, Miles McBride and Landry Shamet, the Knicks were essentially playing with one hand tied behind their back. Anthony Edwards poured in 38 points while Julius Randle, who was Towns' replacement in Minnesota, erupted for 17 fourth-quarter points to twist the knife deeper.

This was supposed to be Towns' triumphant return. Instead, it became a harsh reminder that star power alone doesn't win games when you're outnumbered and outgunned by a deeper, more balanced roster.

Towns Carried the Offense, And That's Exactly the Problem

Karl-Anthony Towns was absolutely sensational with 40 points and 13 rebounds, but the fact that he had to be this dominant just to keep it competitive is a damning indictment of New York's depth. Towns shot 14-of-24 from the field and 9-of-11 from the free-throw line, yet still fouled out in the final minute because he was forced to do everything on both ends.​​​

The reality is brutal. When Brunson sits, this offense becomes a one-man show. Tyler Kolek filled in admirably with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists, but he's a rookie tasked with replacing an All-Star point guard. That's not sustainable. Towns scored 24 points in the first half alone, keeping New York within striking distance, but the supporting cast couldn't generate enough consistent offense to take pressure off him.​​

What makes this frustrating is that Towns has proven he can be a go-to scorer, but he shouldn't have to drop 40 just to keep games close. The Knicks are a legitimate contender when healthy, but this loss exposed how paper-thin the margin for error becomes when injuries pile up.

Randle and Edwards Made the Knicks Pay for Trading Them Away

Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle combined for 63 points, and both played with visible emotion against their former franchise pieces. Edwards was clinical with 38 points on 15-of-27 shooting, adding four steals and complete control of the game's tempo. Randle, meanwhile, saved his best for last, 17 points in the fourth quarter, including multiple flexes to the Target Center crowd after tough buckets.​​​

Dec 23, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) steals the ball from New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

This wasn't just a basketball game; it was a statement. Edwards and Randle are thriving in Minnesota's system, and they made sure Towns knew exactly what he left behind. The Wolves have won 10 of their last 12 games, and this victory improved them to 20-10 while dropping the Knicks to 20-9.​​

What stings most is that Randle went 3-for-11 through three quarters before exploding when it mattered most. That's the luxury of having depth; you can afford to struggle early because teammates pick up the slack.

Towns didn't have that option. He was dominant wire-to-wire and still lost because Minnesota's roster construction runs circles around New York's injury-ravaged rotation.

The Knicks' Injury Crisis Is Reaching a Breaking Point

Four rotation players out, Brunson, Anunoby, McBride and Shamet, and suddenly the Knicks look like a lottery team trying to hang with a contender. This isn't an excuse; it's reality. Brunson rested his previously injured ankle after dropping 47 points against Miami, and his absence left a gaping hole in the backcourt that Tyler Kolek, despite his best efforts, couldn't fill.

Dec 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after getting called for a foul in the third quarter against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Without Brunson's playmaking and decision-making, New York's offense devolved into isolation-heavy possessions and sloppy turnovers. Kolek showed flashes, but asking a rookie to orchestrate an NBA offense against a playoff-caliber defense is a recipe for disaster.

What's terrifying is that this team is 20-9 and still feels fragile. When everyone's healthy, the Knicks can beat anyone. But one injury to Brunson or Towns, and suddenly they're stuck in quicksand, unable to generate enough offense or ball security to compete with elite teams.

This loss to Minnesota wasn't just about missing players; it was about exposing how dependent New York has become on its top-heavy rotation.

