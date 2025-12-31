Knicks Release Alarming Mitchell Robinson Injury Report vs. Spurs

The Knicks will close out 2025 shorthanded in a big way. New York ruled out Mitchell Robinson for their matchup against the Spurs due to left ankle injury management, continuing to navigate multiple injury concerns that have tested their depth all season.

Robinson joins Josh Hart and Landry Shamet on the sidelines for the New Year's Eve clash in San Antonio, according to CP "The Franchise". The report clarified that Robinson will undergo a full evaluation when the ankle soreness subsides and return once it's gone. There's no setback, but the Knicks are being extremely cautious with their defensive anchor.

This marks Robinson's second straight absence after sitting out Monday's game against the Pelicans. He's dealt with lingering ankle issues all season, repeatedly appearing on injury reports since returning from offseason surgery. Given his history of requiring two separate ankle surgeries in the 2023-24 season, the franchise won't take any chances.

The timing couldn't be worse for the matchup. This rematch against San Antonio was supposed to be a statement game after their NBA Cup championship victory over these same Spurs. Robinson dominated the offensive glass in that title game, and his presence against Victor Wembanyama would have been crucial for the defensive game plan.

Without Robinson protecting the rim, the Knicks face a serious challenge slowing down Wembanyama. Karl-Anthony Towns will handle most of the defensive responsibility, but replacing Robinson's shot-blocking ability and rebounding prowess isn't easy.

Backup Centers Face Tough Wembanyama Test

Ariel Hukporti and Guerschon Yabusele will split duties against Wembanyama. Hukporti has shown promise defensively in limited minutes, while Yabusele brings versatility despite averaging 3.2 points and 2.1 rebounds this season. Neither provides the same rim protection Robinson delivers, which makes Towns' role even more critical.

Robinson exploded for 21 points and 16 rebounds against Philadelphia on December 19, shooting a perfect 7-of-8 from the field. But his struggles at the free-throw line remain a concern for high-pressure playoff situations.

The frontcourt isn't the only area dealing with absences. Hart sprained his right ankle on Christmas Day against Cleveland and has missed three consecutive games. Shamet continues rehabbing a right shoulder sprain, targeting a return in early January. Tyler Kolek is also dealing with right ankle soreness, though he's listed as probable.

Robinson's return timeline remains day-to-day. The Knicks are managing his workload strategically, often resting him during back-to-backs or when the ankle flares up. It's a calculated approach designed to keep him available for the playoff push rather than risking further damage in December games.

