Does Knicks Veteran Have an (Unwanted) All-Star Case?
For New York Knicks standout Josh Hart, an invite to the 2025 NBA All-Star Game would be anything but a San Francisco treat.
Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are winning the de facto primaries but Knicks fans have attempted to make third party runs in supports of their fellow starters Hart, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges. Hart, however, isn't interested an extra Western swing.
“I want to have my toes to touch some sand come February," Hart said, per Steve Popper of Newsday. "God willing, I would be blessed to see that. That would be amazing. If I was in that position, it would be amazing and an accomplishment for me and role players like that. But at the end of the day, I’m a servant to these guys. I want to see these guys make it and for them to enjoy themselves.”
Hart's harsh humility aside, there's no denying that he has re-defined the V in MVP since coming over from Portland at the 2023 trade deadline. He became part two of the "Nova Knicks" revolution, picking up where Brunson left off as an alum of Villanova University.
The Knicks' Wildcat litter always had to prove that it would sustain itself beyond the power of friendship and Hart has handled his end of the bargain in more ways than one. As he reminded a recent social media troll, Hart has fully embraced the idea that he's not meant to score 30 points a game, but he's inching toward those digits in other departments, building a sterling path forward for Manhattan's finest.
Different heroes have risen for the Knicks each night but Hart is easily one of the most consistent even if he's not filling the shot chart: he has posted nine triple-doubles in his career, all in a Knick uniform, and is already ranking among the franchise's finest in that department (only Walt "Clyde" Frazier, Michael Ray Richardson, and Riche Guerin have earned more). Since he arrived from the Pacific Northwest, the Knicks own the fifth-best record in the NBA at 93-54.
Hart's hard-nosed plays and mere presence have guided the Knicks, as evidenced by their record in such showings ...
Knicks Record When Hart Has...
A triple-double
8-1
A plus/minus of at least plus-10 (2024-25)
15-0
A Rebound Percentage of >15.0 (2024-25)
8-2
At Leat 10 Points in the Paint (2024-25)
9-3
Ultimately, there are plenty of other well-deserving, mainstream names that can do what Hart can do ... and, more importantly from a league perspective, they're a tad more marketable.
Appealing to the common fan, All-Star Weekend is the last event tailor-made to Hart's caliber. His defense would be frowned upon in famously over-relaxed aura of the main event, he's not a high-flying dunker, and he doesn't always live up his jersey digit on the three-point line. Unfortunately, there's no podcasting or comedic competitions set to be held in the Bay Area this time, lest Hart come home to Manhattan with multiple accolades on his belt.
Even if Hart doesn't feel like packing, his teammates are going to continue to campaign for him ... if only to mess with his schedule.
"Yes, he needs to be in the All-Star Game. I need his weekend ruined. Absolutely," Towns said, per Popper, before making a legitimate case for his teammate beyond petty annoyance. "All-Star Game, if I remember correctly, is for people who perform the best at that point in the season. That’s pretty much the definition. I don’t remember when it changed.”
Hart will get a chance to continue making his All-Star case ... or lack thereof ... comes on Monday when the Knicks face the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
