Knicks Honor Former Teammate Derrick Rose
Derrick Rose was No. 1 on both the United Center floor and in the hearts of all those gathered for the Chicago Bulls' Saturday night tilt against the New York Knicks.
Rose was regaled in a weekend ceremony that commemorated his Chicago basketball career, one that culminated in a celebration at United Center amidst the Knicks' visit. The 2011 MVP award winner began his career as a Bull and played parts of four seasons as a Knicks in two separate stints.
"Everybody's story is different. For some reason, mine ended up being this way. Coming from Chicago, we rolled with the punches," Rose said during a speech to fans at halftime, per Jamal Collier of ESPN. "[Tonight] is about me giving everybody that's in this room, everybody that was a part of the story, the journey, the good, the bad, the ugly, it's celebrating everyone."
That included the Knicks, who had plenty of representation in the Rose celebration: New York was perhaps the perfect opponent for Rose night, considering his shared tenure with the Knicks, as there are several leftovers from his latter term from 2021 through 2023. Among them is Tom Thibodeau, who kept his gushing going into the pregame stages of Saturday's showdown.
"He did it against the best. [He was] very authentic, did it his own way, nrelenting, never give in." Thibodeau, who oversaw Rose's respective stops in Chicago, New York, and Minnesota said, per video from WFLD. "I always say the true measure of a man is how he handles adversity and nobody did it better. He never stayed down, he always found a way to rise above. I'm thrilled for him for the career he had. I think he's a Hall of Famer. There's no question in my mind that he's a Hall of Fame player."
One of the loudest cheers of the night came after Rose made his speech at halftime, as he and Thibodeau embraced after the Knicks took to the floor for the second half.
Members of the Knicks also donned warmup shirts commemorated Saturday's date (1/4/25), which combined the numbers that Rose wore as a Bull, Knick, and high schooler at Simeon Career Academy, also in Chicago. Karl-Anthony Towns, who played with Rose in Minnesota, took it a step further, wearing a shirt depicting the point guard's famous Slam cover from his collegiate heyday at Memphis.
"I’m so thankful to have him as a role model, as a mentor.," Knicks star Jalen Brunson, Rose's former New York teammate, said, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. "That’s my man and I love him to death."
Time will tell if the Knicks are back in Chicago for Rose's formal number retirement ceremony next season. In the meantime, New York returns home for a Monday night tilt with the Orlando Magic (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!