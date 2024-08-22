ESPN Predicts Tight Race Between Knicks, 76ers

All Knicks

The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers will be close in the standings all year long.

May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) controls the ball against the New York Knicks during the second half of game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks know how important earning homecourt advantage for the playoffs can be.

That was apparent in their playoff run, especially against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round when they were able to grab a Game 2 win on the backs of the loud crowd at Madison Square Garden.

It also played a key role in the series against the Indiana Pacers where the Knicks won all three of their games at home. Had injuries not been a factor, the Knicks likely would have won that series to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

ESPN believes the Knicks and Sixers will be fighting for the No. 2 seed in the East behind the Boston Celtics.

"The Knicks and the 76ers are neck and neck in our predictive standings, at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, with a budding tristate rivalry after an exciting six-game first-round series last season. The "Nova Knicks" will rally behind breakout point guard Jalen Brunson and recently re-signed OG Anunoby, while the 76ers are hoping their superstar trio of Paul George, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey can push Philadelphia to the Finals," ESPN writes.

ESPN ultimately had the Knicks with 53 wins and the Sixers at 52, edging their Atlantic Division rivals out for the No. 2 seed in the East. The Celtics ran away with the No. 1 seed with 61 wins, similar to how things shook out this past season.

Each contender in the East knows how important homecourt advantage is, so those games in the middle of January that don't feel like it has much meaning will be important for teams like the Knicks. It's those random games throughout the season that will ultimately determine who is hosting a first-round playoff series and who has to battle out on the road and make things harder for themselves.

Jeremy Brener

