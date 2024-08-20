ESPN Predicts Knicks Coach Wins Third Award
ESPN experts view the head coach of the New York Knicks as the potential king of the hill and top of the heap of his NBA contemporaries.
A poll of Bristol analysts united to name Thibodeau the favorite for the NBA's Coach of the Year Award in an expansive poll.
At 19 percent, Thibodeau tied for first for primary votes alongside Mark Daigneault, who currently holds the title for his work with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Joe Mazzulla of the rival Boston Celtics. Thibodeau, however, had 29 total points to lead a top five that also featured Gregg Popovich (San Antonio) and Kenny Atkinson (Cleveland).
If the experts' prophecy came to pass, Thibodeau would become the fourth three-time winner of the Coach of the Year honor, joining Popovich, Don Nelson, and Pat Riley. Thibodeau previously earned the title in 2011 at the helm of the Chicago Bulls and got back to it in 2021 after his first year at the helm of the Knicks. Riley won his second with the Knicks in 1993.
It was perhaps shocking to see Thibodeau, 66, denied consideration for last season's award, as he guided the Knicks to 50 wins and the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket despite losing several of his headlining talents to injuries.
This time around, Thibodeau has some extra job security to work with, as he and the Knicks agreed to a three-year contract extension that will keep him in Manhattan throught the 2027-28 campaign. Barring disaster, Thibodeau will become the first Knicks head coach to reach his fifth season on the bench since Jeff Van Gundy.
Elsewhere on ESPN's list, Mikal Bridges holds the fifth-best odds to win the Defensive Player of the Year Award, while OG Anunoby is tied for eighth in that same ranking. Josh Hart is also tied for eighth in the Sixth Man of the Year vote.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!