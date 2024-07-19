Former Knicks Guard Slams Jalen Brunson
Those who had a cup of coffee with the New York Knicks appear to be feeling a tad bitter over the aftermath of Jalen Brunson's contract extension.
Dennis Scott piled on while calling a Summer League game for NBA TV this week, claiming that Brunson's sacrificial contract extension "messed up the game." Jennings, who spent one season of an injury-marred career with the Knicks went even further during an appearance on fellow NBA alum Gilbert Arenas' web series.
Whereas other panelists on "Gil's Arena" praised Brunson's championship prowess (stemming from a pair of collegiate national championships at Villanova) for leading him to make a financial sacrifice, Jennings ripped the concept of the point guard know that victorious feeling because he has yet to earn it on the NBA level.
"Ain't nobody caring about that college s***," Jennings said. "You're a champion when you're in the NBA. Don't care about that college s***."
Jennings was even more offended over the idea that Brunson uniting with fellow Villanova Wildcats, including the returning Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart as well as incoming Mikal Bridges, doesn't mean anything in the grand scheme of things.
"Ain’t nobody scared of that s***," Jennings, a rookie sensation whose further career was marred by injury, said. "This ain’t college, f*** out of here. This ain’t f***ing college.”
Though denied another ring together, Brunson and his Cat pack defied odds by winning 50 games and the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket. Arenas and his fellow panelists, including NBA alumni like Rashad McCants and Kenyon Martin (another brief Knicks), were more positive about the developments.
Arenas, for example, referred to Brunson's sacrifice as a "beautiful thing for the organization," as it opened a newfound trophy-hoisting opportunity.
"I don't think they would've been in a championship window if this didn't happen," the three-time All-Star said. "What they can do with the money that they saved is they can go get franchise players ... Just like Steph (Curry) was a franchise player and (the Golden State Warriors) went and got Kevin Durant. They can do that."
"This franchise can actually go out and they can go sign a (Joel) Embiid. They can go out and sign a Luka (Doncic) because they have that much money. They have franchise money now."
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!