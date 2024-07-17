Isaiah Hartenstein Explains Rejecting Knicks Offer
Isaiah Hartenstein had one last rejection for the New York Knicks before he walked out the door.
The former Knicks center spoke in detail about his departure from Manhattan in an interview with Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, which comes just about a month after he inked a three-year, $87 million contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Hartenstein claimed that is was "really hard" to leave New York, which hosted two breakout seasons that made him one of the Association's most sought-after interior free agents. The 26-year-old claimed that he would've taken a page out of the book of Jalen Brunson, who recently left nine figures on the table by signing an extension now rather than later.
Ultimately, the perfect suitor courted him and made him an offer he couldn't refuse.
"If it wasn’t a team like OKC, I would’ve taken a pay cut because I loved it (in New York)," Hartenstein said, telling Bondy that his offseason goal was to "set for the rest of (his) life," especially after he and his wife Kourtney welcomed their first child. "But I now have an opportunity to make that money, make that pay raise, and still compete. I think that was the main factor.”
Hartenstein further disclosed to Bondy that the Knicks' best offer was a four-year, $72.5 million deal partly handicapped by salary cap restraints.
The deal proved tempting, but the Thunder, which overcame anemic rebounding to finish atop the Western Conference, took full advantage, offering Hartenstein his desired inflated salary and a chance to play next to Chet Holmgren, one of the Association's top rising frontcourt threats.
"If it wasn’t a situation like Oklahoma City with a chance to win, I don’t think I would’ve left," Hartenstein claimed. “I love New York. I love the front office, I loved my team. So It was definitely hard. If it wasn’t a situation where I felt like I really had a chance to win, I probably wouldn’t have left.”
Hartenstein was an NBA nomad prior to signing a two-year, $16 million deal with the Knicks during the summer of 2022. Originally signed to back up Mitchell Robinson, Hartenstein became one of the Knicks' most valuable depth stars, averaging 7.4 rebounds and 6.3 points over his couple.
Last season saw Hartenstein take over the Knicks' starting center duties when Robinson was sidelined with an injury and he retained the role despite the latter's brief return. Hartenstein led all 2024 playoff participants in total offensive rebounds until the final stages of the NBA Finals, when he was finally surpassed by Dallas rookie Dereck Lively II.
With Hartenstein gone, the Knicks have struggled to fill the literally massive void he left behind: Robinson, the longest-tenured Knick, is expected to reprise his role as the starting center but depth leaves something to be desired.
Homegrown veteran Jericho Sims is the current understudy despite struggling to generate a lasting role in the metropolitan rotation while the Knicks later used the final pick of last month's NBA Draft on German-born prospect Ariel Hukporti, who has since signed a two-way deal.
